Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.