Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Miller Industries worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $430.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.