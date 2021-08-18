Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

IBMK stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.