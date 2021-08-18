Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,515 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Mitek Systems worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MITK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $416,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $903.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

