Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the period.

Shares of EMO stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

