Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 263.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22.

