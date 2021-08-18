Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of VPC Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIH. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,552,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,785,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VIH opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.