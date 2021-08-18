Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,627 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

