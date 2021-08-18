Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 157.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,790,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth about $443,000.

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $175.73 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.48 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.10.

