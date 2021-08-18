Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

