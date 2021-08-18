Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 138.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS stock opened at $194.05 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $209.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.21.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.