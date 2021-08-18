Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of AssetMark Financial worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE AMK opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,339.33 and a beta of 1.15. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,719 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.