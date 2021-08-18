Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,476 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

CTR opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.