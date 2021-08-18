Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

TUYA opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

TUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

