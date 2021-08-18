Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Kronos Bio worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.