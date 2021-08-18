Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,747 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PDM opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.