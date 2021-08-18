Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,846 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Apollo Investment worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, upped their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

AINV stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.