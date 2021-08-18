AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,212 shares of company stock worth $9,848,765. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.58. The company had a trading volume of 550,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

