AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,552. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,212 shares of company stock worth $9,848,765. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

