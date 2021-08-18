Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Amgen worth $624,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.44. The stock had a trading volume of 84,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.74. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

