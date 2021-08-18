Ampleforth Achieves Market Cap of $124.24 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $124.24 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00849981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00104072 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 186,327,397 coins and its circulating supply is 135,387,563 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

