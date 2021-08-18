Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend by 37.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.58.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

