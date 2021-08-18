Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIII opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.00. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

