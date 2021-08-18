Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

