Analysts Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.80. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

KMB opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $158.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

