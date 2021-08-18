Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post $332.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.04 million to $338.80 million. Monro posted sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.