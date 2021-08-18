Analysts Expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.39 Million

Brokerages expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report $16.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.43 million and the lowest is $16.35 million. Conformis posted sales of $16.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $106.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.97 million to $106.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $17,542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conformis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 233,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $3,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

