Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,709. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

