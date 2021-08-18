Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $15.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HFC. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NYSE:HFC opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.78. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 188,186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 176,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 97,046 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

