Analysts Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 10.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.