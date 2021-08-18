Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce sales of $384.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.10 million and the highest is $389.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $368.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

LITE opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.73.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

