Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Otis Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.69. 7,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,342. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

