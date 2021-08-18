Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $694.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post $694.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $673.19 million and the highest is $709.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $457.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SKYW opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SkyWest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,417,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

