Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 826,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.