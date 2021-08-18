Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.
Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 0.78.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.
