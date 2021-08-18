Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vimeo (VMEO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO):

8/12/2021 – Vimeo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

8/10/2021 – Vimeo had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Vimeo had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Vimeo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Vimeo had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Vimeo had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Vimeo is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Vimeo is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.17. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

