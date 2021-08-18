Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aareal Bank (ARL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aareal Bank (ETR: ARL):

8/18/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €18.90 ($22.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/13/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/12/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/12/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €16.60 ($19.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/3/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/14/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

ARL stock traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.16 ($23.72). The company had a trading volume of 681,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.35. Aareal Bank AG has a 1-year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

