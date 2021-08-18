Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

7/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

6/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$13.30.

6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

