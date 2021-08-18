Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) in the last few weeks:
- 8/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.
- 7/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/8/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 6/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$13.30.
- 6/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.84.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.