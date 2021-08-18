Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SURVF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: SURVF):

8/12/2021 – Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

8/11/2021 – Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

8/4/2021 – Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

7/31/2021 – Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

7/28/2021 – Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

