Analyzing Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Frontier Group alerts:

This table compares Frontier Group and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -0.66% 161.46% 1.60%

This table compares Frontier Group and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $1.11 billion 1.77 -$215.24 million ($0.87) -21.02

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Group and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 0 7 0 3.00

Frontier Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.66, suggesting a potential upside of 52.39%. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus target price of $26.45, suggesting a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Frontier Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.