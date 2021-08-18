AnRKey X 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $398,476.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $398,476.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00054311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00138163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.74 or 1.00237548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00896856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,442,326 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

