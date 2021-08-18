AnRKey X Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $823,418.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00124026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,770.01 or 1.00058218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.59 or 0.00879650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,442,326 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

