Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.69 and last traded at $55.69. 785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 161,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Specifically, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,432 shares of company stock worth $2,000,468. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.34.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Anterix by 580.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

