Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $35.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.51 billion and the lowest is $34.55 billion. Anthem reported sales of $30.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $136.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $138.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $147.52 billion to $152.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $380.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

