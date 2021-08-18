Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 5.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $38,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.40. 703,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.04. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

