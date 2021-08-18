Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $416.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $380.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 23.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 371.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

