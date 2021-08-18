Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
APEMY stock remained flat at $$65.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 816. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $65.15.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $2.1075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.
About Aperam
Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.
