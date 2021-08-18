ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $164.74 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00007370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00149527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,754.29 or 0.99751372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.00891497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

