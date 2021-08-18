AppCoins (APPC) Market Capitalization Hits $20.15 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $20.15 million and $149,554.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00057249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.69 or 0.00851700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00048110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00104473 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,826,541 coins and its circulating supply is 244,826,539 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.