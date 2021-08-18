Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.8% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

