Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s 6th Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. United Bank raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Apple by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 28,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 629,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,880,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 739,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,298,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.